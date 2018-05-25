VIKALP scheme by Indian Railways a big boon wait-listed passengers: What you should know

VIKALP scheme: With VIKALP scheme, launched by Modi government, wait-listed passengers on the Indian Railways network can take a sigh of relief. (PTI)

VIKALP scheme: With VIKALP scheme, launched by Modi government, wait-listed passengers on the Indian Railways network can take a sigh of relief. The VIKALP scheme by IRCTC offers wait-listed passengers a confirmed berth in an alternate train. Under VIKALP scheme, passengers can opt for maximum 5 trains, however, as it depends on the availability of seats and train, the scheme does not guarantee a confirmed berth. The wait-listed passengers can be transferred to an alternate train opted and departing between a time frame of 30 minutes to 12 hours from the scheduled departure of the original train, in which they have booked. Passengers should note that once they opt for this scheme, their boarding, as well as terminating station, might change to nearby cluster stations. Passengers also have the option to choose VIKALP scheme at a later stage before charting through booked ticket history link. Here are few things that one should know about the VIKALP scheme:

The VIKALP scheme of Indian Railways is implemented for wait-listed railway passengers of all train types and classes and it is also applicable irrespective of booking quota and concession.

Only those passengers will be considered for allotment in the alternate train who booked in waiting and remain fully waitlisted after charting. Railways does not take charge extra from passengers and also it will not provide any refund for the difference of fare.

As per Indian Railways rules, either all waitlisted passengers or none of them of same PNR will be transferred to alternate train in the same class.

Passengers who opted for this scheme and have been shifted to alternate train will not figure in the waitlisted charts of their original train. Therefore, a separate list will be pasted for passengers transferred in the alternate train along with the confirmed and waitlist charts.

The passenger who has been shifted to an alternate train can commute on authority original ERS/SMS.

After the allotted alternate accommodation, the waitlisted passenger of the original train will not be allowed to board the original train.

The waitlisted passengers who have been shifted to an alternate train will be treated as normal passengers in the alternate train. They will also be eligible for upgradation.

In some situations, waitlisted passengers who have been provided alternate accommodation may get re-allotted in another alternate train because of the last minute change in the composition of the alternate train at the time of chart preparation. Therefore, passengers are requested to check PNR status after preparation of charts.

Passengers can get more information on this by calling the Call Centre (139) or at PRS Enquiry Counters, Passenger Operated Enquiry Terminals, which are installed at railway stations and also they can choose web inquiry on www.indianrail.gov.in

In case of cancellation, the waitlisted passenger after allotted to an alternate accommodation will be treated as a confirmed passenger, therefore, the cancellation rules will apply accordingly.

The railways will not provide any refund for the difference of fare between the original train and the alternate train, including tatkal charges to re-allocated passengers.

Once the passenger has been shifted to an allotted alternate accommodation, he/she would not be allowed to modify the journey.

The passenger who has not performed the journey even after he/she has been allotted an alternate accommodation can claim for refund by filing a TDR. However, passengers who opted for VIKALP scheme cannot change the train list after selecting it once and also the scheme cannot be changed, once successfully opted.