Vigilance Awareness Week commences across Indian Railways; Officers take pledge of integrity and transparency

With a pledge-taking ceremony by officers and staff, the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week (2022) commenced across Indian Railways (IR), on Monday. This year, for Vigilance Awareness Week, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has given the theme of “Corruption Free India for a developed nation”.

A special function was organized in the Railway Board where S.K. Mohanty, Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board administered the pledge to a gathering of railway staff and officers, on Monday. Similar functions have taken place at various Zonal Railway Headquarters and other important offices of Indian Railways where the pledge was administered by the Heads of office.

The pledge is aimed to back the commitment of officials towards bringing about integrity and transparency in all spheres of their activities and to fight corruption with vigour. During this Vigilance Awareness Week, by the field units of the railways, various events will be organized around the theme of anti-corruption. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions has stressed the need for a corruption-free India.

Indian Railways is a statutory body under the ownership of Ministry of Railways, Government of India (GOI). It is the fourth largest national railway system in the world by size. As of 31 March 2022, it has a total route length of 67,956 km. As of 1st April 2022, IR’s 83% (52,247 km) of all the broad-gauge routes are electrified with 25 kV 50 Hz AC electric traction.