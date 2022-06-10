Various Indian Railways projects launched in West Bengal’s Hooghly district

New Indian Railways projects launched in West Bengal! Today, the Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, dedicated to the nation, multiple railway projects including the newly completed Third Line between Bandel and Magra stations, Yard remodelling as well as the commissioning of the country’s largest Electronic Interlocking Cabin at Bandel covering as many as 1002 routes, Modification of Electronic Interlocking at Magra, Yard remodelling and commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Adisaptagram. Besides, the minister also dedicated new station buildings including Electronic Interlocking at Chandannagar Station, New Station Building and Platform Shelter at Kamarkundu, New ROB at Kamarkundu Station, Extended FOB at Balarambati, Mirzapur Bankipur and Adisaptagram stations.

The minister also dedicated to the nation Raised/Extended/Widened platforms at Adisaptagram, Kamarkundu, Balarambati, and Mirzapur Bankipur stations, up loop line platform at Magra railway station, Extended Subway at Adisaptagram railway station. Danve also laid the foundation stone for new Road Under Bridge at Kamarkundu station today through video conferencing. According to Eastern Railways, all the projects pertaining to the district Hooghly in West Bengal come to the tune of Rs 254 crore.

Danve said the commissioning of the third line between Bandel – Magra, 6.99 km stretch, will make provision for seamless traffic movement from Bandel to Bainchi as well as increase the mobility o­n Howrah-Barddhaman Main Line. With the third line commissioning between Bandel-Magra, the world’s largest state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking System has been commissioned at Bandelrailway station, he further mentioned. To provide more comfort to passengers at station premises, the Eastern Railway zone has augmented various passenger facilities and amenities at different stations in the district of Hooghly, the minister added.

According to Eastern Railways, with the opening of 995 metre long Kamarkundu ROB on the state highway near Kamarkundu station, the connectivity between Baidyabati-Tarakeswar-Champadanga in the district of Hooghly will be enhanced increasing the trains’ average speed, the convenience of traffic carrying passengers and freight which in turn will accelerate the socio-economic development of the district.