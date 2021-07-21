Varanasi’s Manduadih railway station now renamed Banaras! Indian Railways changes code as well

On the name plate of this station, the station name- Banaras railway station has been inscribed in English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

Banaras railway station: Attention Indian Railways passengers! The government has renamed over century-old Manduadih railway station! Recently, the name of the Manduadih railway station in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has been renamed as Banaras railway station. The railway station falls under the Varanasi Division of the North Eastern Railway zone. According to the national transporter, the station renaming has been done with changes in the station code with immediate effect. The Manduadih station had the station code- MUV. Now with the renaming of the station as Banaras railway station, the altered station code is BSBS. The North Eastern Railway said that on the name plate of this station, the station name- Banaras railway station has been inscribed in English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

A few years ago, the Mughalsarai railway station in the state of Uttar Pradesh which is also known as one of the oldest stations in India, was renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The national transporter had decided to rename the Mughalsarai Junction railway station, located in the district of Chandauli district, after Upadhyaya, who was found dead near the railway station in mysterious circumstances in the year 1968.

The name-changing proposal of Mughalsarai railway station was given by UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, as earlier reported by IE. Earlier before the station renaming, the move had led to an uproar in the Parliament after several MPs including Naresh Agarwal of the Samajwadi Party protested against the decision of the central government to give its approval to renaming the railway station after Upadhyay.

In the year 2018, it was reported that following the name change of Mughalsarai railway station into Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station, the state government of Uttar Pradesh has approached the central government for its approval to rename the airports in Kanpur, Bareilly, and Agra.