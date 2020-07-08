Vande Bharat trains: Soon, 44 more semi-high speed trains on Indian Railways network; check details

At present, Indian Railways operates two world-class Vande Bharat trains.

Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train sets project: The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai has floated tender for as many as 44 semi-high speed rakes or train sets. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the due date for opening is 10 July 2020. The financial bid (e-bid) as well as EMD particulars should be submitted online as stipulated in the bid document. Other documents without financial bid/rates can be submitted before 14:15 PM on 10 July 2020 to any of the Secretary to General Manager of any Zonal Railways/PUs/CORE, Secretary to DG of RDSO or NAIR, in order to facilitate Pan-India submission due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the ministry had stated.

At present, Indian Railways operates two world-class Vande Bharat trains – the first between New Delhi and Varanasi and the second between New Delhi and Katra. Both trains take just 8 hours between their destinations, hence reducing travel time substantially. Vande Bharat Express is Indian Railways’ first self-propelled engine-less train that can run at a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph. During trials, Vande Bharat Express has hit speeds of 180 kmph, making it India’s fastest train.

Last year, to transform passenger experience on the Indian Railways network, the Railway Ministry gave its nod for the manufacturing of 44 more ‘Make in India’ Vande Bharat Express trains. Last year, the self-propelled engine-less Vande Bharat Express trains were introduced on the Indian Railways network. It was reported that the 44 new Vande Bharat train sets will have more advanced features. The ICF, Chennai had published the tender last year for the supply of electrical equipment along with other items for the 44 semi-high speed train sets, each comprising of 16 coaches.

The coaches of these trains will be of Chair Car type for day travel. The coaches will be equipped with many modern features including automatic plug doors with retractable footsteps, side destination boards, automatic intercommunication door, speakers, mobile and laptop charging sockets, CCTVs, emergency talk back units with networking system, diffused lighting for luggage racks, continuous LED lights, GPS antenna, mini pantry with modular equipment, etc.

Unlike the older Vande Bharat trains, the upcoming semi-high speed trains will have basic units with four coaches, which can be attached/detached from the train, considering the demand. Therefore, in case of defects, it will be possible to replace the basic units or in case, the demand increases, the train length can be augmented up to 24 coaches.