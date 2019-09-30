Vande Bharat train Delhi to Katra: Booking, route, fare, schedule – top 10 facts of new train

The new train service will be a big boon for Mata Vaishno Devi devotees.

Vande Bharat train Delhi to Katra: Train number 22439/22440 New Delhi-Katra (SVDK)-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train service has been opened for bookings by IRCTC. Indian Railways passengers can book train tickets for the Vande Bharat Express to Katra or Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station which will begin regular services from October 5. While Train number 22439 NDLS-SVDK Vande Bharat Express will leave in the morning from New Delhi railway station, Train number 22440 from SVDK to NDLS will leave on the same day in the afternoon from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station for New Delhi. Here are top 10 facts about the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express:

Vande Bharat Train number 22439/22440 Delhi Katra route, seat availability, fare: Top 10 facts

1) The new train service will be a big boon for Mata Vaishno Devi devotees. It will ensure smoother and more luxurious travel to pilgrims and will also eliminate the need for an overnight journey. The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours, from the current 12 hours. Train number 22439 will leave the national capital at 6:00 AM and reach Katra at 2:00 PM. On the same day, Train number 22440 will depart from Katra at 3:00 PM and reach Delhi at 11:00 PM.

2) En route in both directions, the new Vande Bharat train will halt for two minutes each at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi railway stations.

3) Except on Tuesdays, the engine-less semi-high speed train will run on all days between Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

4) The Vande Bharat Express train fare from Delhi to Katra is Rs 1,630 for AC chair car and Rs 3,015 for Executive chair car. The train fare from Katra to Delhi is Rs 1,570 for AC chair car and Rs 2,965 for Executive chair car.

5) Just like the Deli-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, the dynamic fare scheme has not been applied to the fares of the Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Katra. Indian Railways has kept the IRCTC catering optional for passengers. This means that you can opt out of catering and the charge will not be added to the total fare.

6) While the Vande Bharat Express is India’s fastest train, with capability to attain 180 kmph speed, the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

7) The train consists of 16 coaches with 1,128 seats in total. Out of this, 14 coaches are of regular chair car with 936 seats, while the rest of the 2 coaches are of executive chair car with 104 seats.

8) The train has several modern features including bio-vacuum type toilets, automatic doors, comfortable seating, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes, LED lighting, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, and disabled-friendly toilets and wheelchair parking spaces.

9) Considering that the train is being launched during Navratras and will carry several Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, more vegetarian combo meal options are likely to be made available onboard by IRCTC.

10) The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express has been manufactured under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The national transporter is also eyeing roll out of 40 more similar train sets by March 2022.