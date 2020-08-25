Vande Bharat Express: Why did Indian Railways cancel tender for 44 semi-high speed train sets? Explained

The global tender was cancelled due to the outing of prices offered by three prospective bidders.

According to an IE report, the global tender was cancelled due to the outing of prices offered by three prospective bidders. Recently, Chairman, Railway Board, VK Yadav said while processing the bids, it was found that the bidders, for some reason, had furnished information that indicated financial information as well. According to him, this is not needed at the qualification stage. Therefore, to maintain the highest standard of transparency, Indian Railways decided to cancel the tender.