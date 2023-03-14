Vande Bharat Express: Surekha Yadav becomes 1st woman to operate India’s indigenous semi-high-speed train – Details here

Asia’s first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav has now become the first woman to run India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. Yadav piloted the train between Solapur station and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on March 13, 2023.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway said, “Surekha Yadav will now run the Vande Bharat regularly as per her duty schedule.”

Yadav was felicitated at platform number 8 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). She also expressed her gratitude to the senior officials for giving her the opportunity to run the blue and white color train. On Monday, the train departed from Solapur at 06:05 hours and reached the destination five minutes before i.e. at 12:30 hours (arrival time at CSMT is 12:35 hrs).

Railway Minister hails Nari Shakti

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishanw also congratulated her and hailed women’s empowerment. In a tweet, Vaishnaw said, “Vande Bharat – powered by Nari Shakti. Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express.”

Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/MqVjpgm4EO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

About Surekha Yadav:-

Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Yadav became India’s first female train driver in 1988. For her achievements, she’s been honored with many awards both at the state and national levels.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10, 2023. This is the country’s ninth semi-high-speed train. In its route, the train connects important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune. It covers a distance of 400 km in 06:30 hours. During its journey, the train stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi.

Indian Railways has taken several noteworthy steps to empower women employees like the operations of trains by all-women crew, manning of railway stations exclusively by all women staff, etc.