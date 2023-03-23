Vande Bharat Express: South India to get another semi-high speed train soon – Know date, routes and other details

South India is set to get another Vande Bharat Express soon. The country’s semi-high speed indigenous built train will operate on Chennai-Coimbatore route. This blue and white colour train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).

In a letter dated March 20, 2023, the railway board has asked the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to provide the 10th Vande Bharat rake ver-2 (16 coaches) to the Southern Railway zone.

This is going to be the third Vande Bharat Express train for the region after Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam. This train will be operated by Southern Railway (SR) zone. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Gauge Conversion of Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyarpatti section and flagging off of two pairs of DEMU trains. He will also flag off the Tambaram-Sengottai Tri-weekly train.

Meanwhile, the country’s 11th Vande Bharat Express train will reach Jaipur by Friday (March 24, 2023). The train will run between Jaipur and New Delhi. This new-age train will run six days a week. The train will also have an on board catering service and will be operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. This train has a new design of Pantograph.

“This is because the overhead electric lines are at a good height (because of the movement of double container trains) on the New Delhi-Jaipur rail route, and thereby the pantographs have been designed specially,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the media last week.

At present, there are 10 blue and white colour trains running on different routes. The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train is gaining much popularity among the passengers. It is the fastest train in the country, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.

With the introduction of this semi-high speed train, the Indian Railways has entered into a new era of mobility. Travelling on the blue and white colour train will reduce the travel time by 25 percent to 45 percent. In the coming years, the Vande Bharat Express will replace the existing Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express train.