Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways’ passengers

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 4:39:25 PM

With its modern characteristics, the Vande Bharat Express, connecting New Delhi and Varanasi has become a favourite train of Indian Railways' travellers.

vande bharat expressFrom hot and cold beverages being served by the train staff, to clean and hygienic interiors, the train is providing the best of the facilities like never before.

Vande Bharat Express has become one of the most popular and talked-about Indian Railways train in a short span of time. The new semi-high speed self-propelled train, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai is being seen as the next leap forward for the national transporter not only in terms of transportation but also for passenger services. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the hospitality extended to passengers in Vande Bharat Express is setting new standards. “The hospitality extended to travellers in Vande Bharat Express is setting new standards,” Goyal tweeted.

With its modern characteristics, the Vande Bharat Express, connecting New Delhi and Varanasi has become a favourite train of Indian Railways’ travellers. The train offers several modern facilities, similar to that of an aeroplane. From hot and cold beverages being served by the train staff, to clean and hygienic interiors, the train is providing the best of the facilities like never before.

Other than its passenger-friendly amenities, the train also boasts of a good punctuality record. Recently, it was reported that the train created a record of being punctual on almost all days of service in the month of April. Moreover, it also proved its technical excellence by completing the 1 lakh km journey mark recently.

Manufactured under ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off in February 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 16-coach fully air-conditioned train consists of non-executive and executive chair car coaches. It also boasts several modern features such as European-style comfortable seats, automatic temperature control system, aircraft-like diffused lighting, rotating seats in the executive chair car coaches, disabled-friendly toilets, wheelchair parking spaces, modular bio-vacuum toilets, mini pantry and automatic doors with sliding footsteps.

The ICF, Chennai also completed the manufacturing of the second rake of Vande Bharat Express recently. Also, the factory has rectified some passenger-comfort issues that were there in the first trainset. A senior official of Indian Railways told Financial Express Online that to begin with, the second rake of Vande Bharat Express is also likely to be used on the Delhi-Varanasi route, as the first one runs five times a week, with little time for maintenance. However, it was also being expected that once the new government is sworn in, a new route may be announced for the second rake.

