Vande Bharat Express: Rae Bareli’s Modern Coach Factory to produce 10 rakes this year! Details here

Indian Railways‘ Rai Bareli- based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has planned to produce 10 rakes of India’s first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train in the FY 2023-24. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Rajendra Nath Tiwari, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), at Modern Coach Factory said, “we will achieve the target of manufacturing 10 rakes of the blue and white colour trains by March 2024.”

With the launch of the new generation of energy-efficient Vande Bharat Express, the railways have entered into a new era of mobility. It takes 129 seconds to reach a speed of 160 km/hour.

Vande Bharat – A reflection of India’s speed and Scale

Hailing Vande Bharat Express train as a grand picture of modern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “a reflection of India’s speed and scale.” Inaugurating the country’s 9th and 10th blue and white colour train on February 10, in Mumbai, the Prime Minister said, “now, whenever MPs from all over the country meet, they press for this train; they demand that Vande Bharat trains are run there too. This is the craze for Vande Bharat trains today.”

Vande Bharat Express production to increase: Vaishnaw

During a post-budget discussion on February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government has planned to increase the production of blue and white color trains. The Minister said, “The production of Train 18 will be further ramped up. Now, the manufacturing of Vande Bharat will take place in Haryana’s Sonipat, Maharashtra’s Latur, and Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly.”

Presently, the production of Vande Bharat Express trains takes place at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) only.

List of all Vande Bharat trains

Currently, there are ten Vande Bharat Express trains plying on different routes: New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura-New Delhi, Mysuru-Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai- Solapur, and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi.