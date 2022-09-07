Vande Bharat Express passes ‘water glass test’;  Watch the thrilling video here!

Stability with speed! India’s third Vande Bharat Express is all set for its first passenger run. After successfully completing trial runs, the superfast train was lauded for its stability.

A video shared by the Southern Railways on Twitter shows the train running at a speed of over 180 km/hr but simultaneously maintaining its stability. To prove the same, a railway official conducted the ‘water glass test’. Filled to the brim, and placed next to a speedometer in the driving chamber, the glass remained stable even as India’s fastest engine-less train sped up.

“Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph,” said Southern Railway wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph pic.twitter.com/La9LO7zmcB — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 5, 2022

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on August 12 unveiled the newly-designed third rake of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat train. The ‘world-class’ train has been incorporated with automatic opening of doors, and comfortable space in the driver’s cabin.

For the sake of customer comfort, the train comes with reclining chairs, emergency lighting, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating. Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals and hot and cold beverages.

The Ahmedabad-bound train traverses a distance of 50,000 kilometers at 180 kmph speed. The train will have better acceleration and slowing down capability. Preliminary tests include dynamic, static, load test, and oscillation trials which will be carried out in different kinds of situations.

The trains are equipped with anti-collision Kavach technology platform side cameras including rearview cameras

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target to make 75 high-speed trains known as the ‘Vande Bharat’ by August 15, 2023, to celebrate India’s 75th independence anniversary. To meet this objective, the government has started the production of the trains, and they would be rolled out across the country before August 15, 2023.