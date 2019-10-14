Vande Bharat Express passengers stranded! Passengers of Varanasi-Delhi train suffer without AC and lights

The ambitious train of Indian Railways, Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15.

Vande Bharat Express passengers stranded! The passengers of India’s fastest engine-less, self-propelled Vande Bharat Express recently faced a tough time. On Sunday, passengers in some coaches of the Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express were stranded inside the semi-high speed train for almost an hour without fan, lights and air conditioning when its auxiliary converter failed. According to railway officials, the AC of the ‘Make in India’ Train 18 stopped working 10 minutes before reaching Allahabad railway station at 4:50 PM. During this period, the train was stranded at Allahabad without any basic facilities. However, the defect was soon rectified and the cooling was ensured, following which the train left at around 6:00 PM, they said.

According to a PTI report, in the month of March, a minor fire broke out in the transformer of a coach of Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. Also, a day after its inaugural run in the month of February, the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express ran into trouble when its brake system jammed the wheel near the Tundla railway station, around 200 kilometres from the national capital. The ambitious train of Indian Railways, Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15.

The train set, manufactured by Integrated Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km per hour, but has attained speeds of 180 kmph during its trials. An indigenous electric multiple unit (EMU), the train has automatic sliding doors that are electrically operated, similar to those in metro coaches. Some of the other interesting features of the train are CCTV cameras, modular toilets, on-board infotainment screens, reading lights, LED lighting, etc. Built at a cost of less than Rs 100 crore, each Vande Bharat Express train set has 16 coaches.

Earlier this month, the second Vande Bharat Express train was launched, to run between Delhi and Katra. Except on Tuesdays, the train currently runs on all other days completing the journey between Delhi and Katra in just eight hours.