Vande Bharat Express passengers note! Enjoy premium food, local delicacies on new Delhi-Katra train; full menu

The mouthwatering menu has several premium offerings both for AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car passengers.

Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: The much-awaited engine-less, self-propelled train of Indian Railways, Vande Bharat Express, began commercial services between Delhi and Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations from October 5. Train number 22439/22440 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi will ply on all days of the week except Tuesday. For the comfort of passengers, Indian Railways has decided on an all vegetarian menu on board the new train. The mouthwatering menu has several premium offerings both for AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car passengers. Financial Express Online brings you the full list of food items that will be offered to passengers of the new Vande Bharat Express train:

Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Katra Menu for AC Chair Car

For Morning Tea , premix based tea/coffee with option of green tea/lemon tea as well as branded digestive biscuits are served.

, premix based tea/coffee with option of green tea/lemon tea as well as branded digestive biscuits are served. For Breakfast – vegetarian options include stuffed parantha, vegetable cutlet cutlet, branded curd, pickle, upma, poha, kulcha chole. Other Breakfast items include sandwiches with cheese, cakes and tetra pack juice and tea/coffee

– vegetarian options include stuffed parantha, vegetable cutlet cutlet, branded curd, pickle, upma, poha, kulcha chole. Other Breakfast items include sandwiches with cheese, cakes and tetra pack juice and tea/coffee For Lunch and Dinne r, Kashmiri pulao, variety of dal (dal makhni week 1, dal panchmel week 2, dal tadka week 3), variety of paneer (paneer butter masala week 1, shahi paneer week 2, kadhai paneer week 3, navratan korma week 4, khoya matar week 5, dry vegetable- bhindi kurkuri or aloo matar bean gazar or aloo capsicum, tehdar parantha/lachha parantha/tawa roti, branded curd, pickle, Dessert- premium branded ice-cream like butter scotch, kaju pista fruit & nut (March to October) and moong dal halwa (November to February) are served.

r, Kashmiri pulao, variety of dal (dal makhni week 1, dal panchmel week 2, dal tadka week 3), variety of paneer (paneer butter masala week 1, shahi paneer week 2, kadhai paneer week 3, navratan korma week 4, khoya matar week 5, dry vegetable- bhindi kurkuri or aloo matar bean gazar or aloo capsicum, tehdar parantha/lachha parantha/tawa roti, branded curd, pickle, Dessert- premium branded ice-cream like butter scotch, kaju pista fruit & nut (March to October) and moong dal halwa (November to February) are served. For Evening Snacks- dry kachori or samosa, cheese sandwiches, branded caramel popcorn, lassi or flavoured milk and premix tea/coffee with option of green tea/lemon tea are served.

Watch Video: Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express Hindi review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Katra Menu for Executive Chair Car

For Morning Tea , premix based tea/coffee with option of green tea/lemon tea as well as branded digestive biscuits are served.

, premix based tea/coffee with option of green tea/lemon tea as well as branded digestive biscuits are served. For Breakfast – Cornflakes/Oats with milk and sugar (standard). Vegetarian options include stuffed parantha, cutlet, branded curd, upma, poha, kulcha chole. Also, items like sandwiches with cheese, cakes/muffins, seasonal fruits (banana/apple/orange) , juice are available.

– Cornflakes/Oats with milk and sugar (standard). Vegetarian options include stuffed parantha, cutlet, branded curd, upma, poha, kulcha chole. Also, items like sandwiches with cheese, cakes/muffins, seasonal fruits (banana/apple/orange) , juice are available. For Lunch and Dinner , tomato soup or mix veg soup or sweet corn soup, Kashmiri pulao, variety of dal (dal makhni week 1, dal panchmel week 2, dal tadka week 3), ariety of paneer (paneer butter masala week 1, shahi paneer week 2, kadhai paneer week 3, navratan korma week 4, khoya matar week 5, dry vegetable- bhindi kurkuri or aloo matar bean gazar or aloo capsicum, tehdar parantha/lachha parantha/tawa roti, branded curd, pickle, Dessert- premium branded ice-cream like butter scotch, kaju pista fruit & nut (March to October) and moong dal halwa (November to February) as well as mewa bite branded are served.

, tomato soup or mix veg soup or sweet corn soup, Kashmiri pulao, variety of dal (dal makhni week 1, dal panchmel week 2, dal tadka week 3), ariety of paneer (paneer butter masala week 1, shahi paneer week 2, kadhai paneer week 3, navratan korma week 4, khoya matar week 5, dry vegetable- bhindi kurkuri or aloo matar bean gazar or aloo capsicum, tehdar parantha/lachha parantha/tawa roti, branded curd, pickle, Dessert- premium branded ice-cream like butter scotch, kaju pista fruit & nut (March to October) and moong dal halwa (November to February) as well as mewa bite branded are served. For Evening Snacks– ready to eat meals like upma or poha or noodles, chocolate bar, dry kachori or samosa, cheese sandwiches, branded caramel popcorn, lassi or flavoured milk and premix tea/coffee with option of green tea/lemon tea are served.

The semi-high speed train, which is the country’s second Train 18 has been manufactured under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The train-Vande Bharat Express, consisting of 16 AC Chair Car coaches has been introduced to offer more onboard passenger comforts than the Shatabdi Express.