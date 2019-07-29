Vande Bharat Express: Loopholes found on Delhi-Katra trial run with new Train 18; details here

After the trial run, Indian Railways team experts have submitted a report regarding the issue to the higher officials of the Northern Railways (NR) zone.

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra: The much-awaited new route of Indian Railways iconic semi-high speed Train 18 might take a little longer to become operational. During the recent trial run on its new route between New Delhi and Katra on July 22, loopholes were found in 13 areas, according to a Dainik Jagran report. After the trial run, Indian Railways team experts have submitted a report regarding the issue to the higher officials of the Northern Railways (NR) zone. The NR zone had conducted the confirmatory oscillograph car runs (COCR) trial of the new Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Katra route. The Indian Railways administration has directed the concerned authorities to remove the loopholes as soon as possible. It is now expected that the train operations on this route will begin after the shortcomings are removed.

According to the report, the shortcomings observed during the trial run were because the new Train 18’s speed had to be reduced during the trial run owing to crowding on gates. According to the report, during the trial run on July 22, the system-wise arrangements were not observed at several railway gates on the Delhi-Katra route.

One gate among them was Ludhiana’s Giaspura railway gate, which has been warned for improvement of systematic arrangements by the railway authorities. These gates often witness a lot of crowd as people cross beneath the gates. This creates a high possibility of accidents, hence preventing the train from attaining speeds of 130 km. Hence, during the trial run, the speed of the train had to be reduced due to the crowd. Now, it is expected that an RPF (railway protection force) official will be deployed at the Giaspura gate before the arrival of the train.

According to the proposed schedule, the second Vande Bharat Express is likely to run three days a week, namely on Monday, Thursday and Saturday on the Delhi-Katra route. The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is expected to bring down the travel time to just eight hours between the two cities, as against the present 12 hours.