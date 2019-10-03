Vande Bharat Express LIVE: Amit Shah to flag off new Delhi-Katra Train 18; big gift for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Vande Bharat train launch LIVE: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is launching the new Vande Bharat train during Navratras.

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the new Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Katra at around 9:30 AM today. The new Train 18 will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations to just 8 hours. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is launching the new Vande Bharat train during Navratras. Vande Bharat Express train tickets are available for booking at railway stations and on IRCTC website and Rail Connect App. Train number 22439/22440 will begin commercial services from October 5. The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will run all days of the week, except for Tuesday.

Vande Bharat Express is a 16-coach all air-conditioned chair car service offering more onboard passenger comforts than the Shatabdi Express. The engine-less self-propelled Vande Bharat Express is also India’s fastest train set. Ahead of the launch of the first Vande Bharat Express, the ‘Make in India’ Train 18 attained speeds of 180 kmph during its trials. On the Delhi-Katra route, the train will be allowed to run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

Follow Financial Express Online’s live blog to track the latest news LIVE from the launch of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express and know the special features of this new train by Indian Railways.

