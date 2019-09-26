Exclusive: Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is ready! Swanky Indian Railways train may be flagged on this day

Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra may be flagged off on October 3, next week.

Vande Bharat Express to Katra: Big festive season cheer for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all to launch the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express in the upcoming Navratras season. Railway officials have told Financial Express Online that the new Train 18 Vande Bharat Express may be flagged off on October 3, next week. “The tentative date for the flag off is October 3, we are in the process of finalising details. There is also a possibility that Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the new Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, so his schedule is also being checked,” officials told Financial Express Online. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has already shared on his social media handles that the engine-less Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Katra will start plying during Navratras.

Financial Express Online had earlier reported that IRCTC may offer vrat food onboard the Vande Bharat Express, since it will be launched during Navratras. Also, since the national transporter expects several passengers on board the new Vande Bharat Express to be pilgrims to Vaishno Devi and back, more vegetarian combo meal options will be available to choose from.

Vande Bharat Express: Tentative schedule and fare

The ticket price for Delhi to Katra train journey by Vande Bharat Express is expected to be around Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 for the AC Chair Car and Executive Chair car, respectively. The tentative schedule prepared by Indian Railways shows that the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 AM to arrive in Katra at 2:00 PM – hence reducing the train travel time from over 12 hours to just 8 hours.

WATCH VIDEO | Bhubaneswar railway station video: World-class, swanky transport hub coming up soon!

On the return journey the same day, the Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra at 3:00 PM to reach New Delhi Railway station at 11:00 PM. En route the train will stop at Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt and Jammu Tawi railway stations.