Vande Bharat Express is a hit! Indian Railways sees bumper revenue with 100% occupancy on Delhi-Varanasi train

Vande Bharat Express has completed a year in service.

Vande Bharat Express is super hit! Indian Railways’ first semi-high speed, engine-less train set, the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has completed one year of service! On Tuesday, the Northern Railway zone announced that the ‘Make in India’ Train 18 has completed a year in service, logging a distance of 3.8 lakh km and earning a cumulative sum of Rs 92.29 crore with 100 per cent occupancy. According to details accessed by Finance Express Online, the redefined percentage occupancy for the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat till February 7, 2020 was 112.59%. Similarly, the redefined percentage occupancy for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat till the same date was 112.91%. This reflects the success of the train in its first year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train and dedicated it to the nation on February 15 last year. However, the semi-high speed train started its commercial run from New Delhi to Varanasi two days later i.e., from February 17, 2019. The train covers the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in eight hours’ time. It runs on all days, except on Mondays and Thursdays.

The fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Express train comprises 16 coaches. All coaches of this self-propelled train boast stainless steel car body. The coaches are equipped with automatic doors with sliding footsteps, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board computer for train control and remote monitoring, European-style comfortable seating, on board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes. Also, the lighting inside the coaches is dual mode viz. personal for every seat and diffused for general illumination.

Meanwhile, the second Vande Bharat Express train began commercial services from the month of October last year. The train runs between Delhi and Katra on all days a week, except on Tuesdays. From 12 hours duration, the train has reduced the travel time between Delhi and Katra to just 8 hours. The train also consists of 16 air-conditioned coaches and runs at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour. The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express also boasts various modern features such as bio-vacuum type toilets, disabled-friendly toilets, LED lighting, wheelchair parking spaces, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, automatic doors, comfortable seating, etc.