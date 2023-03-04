Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways to soon begin manufacturing of 120 semi-high speed trains in Maharashtra – Details inside

Indian Railways will soon commence the manufacturing of 120 advanced Vande Bharat trains at Maharashtra’s Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory. The move comes after Sudhakar Shrangare, the Lok Sabha MP from Latur, has made multiple efforts to start the production work of India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train as early as possible.

Recently, the consortium of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding has emerged as the lowest bidder. It has bid Rs 120 crore per train set, which is less than eight crores from the Chennai-based ICF’s production.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Who emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing sleeper versions of India’s semi-high-speed train? Details here

The consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the second lowest bidder to manufacture the blue and white color train. It will produce 80 rakes at a cost of Rs 140 crore for a train set. The second lowest bidder will get a chance to manufacture the trains at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory. A total of 1,920 coaches will be manufactured at Latur while 1,280 coaches will be produced at Chennai.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Two major mobility firms bid to manufacture 100 aluminium bodies for India’s semi high-speed trainsets

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways – Railway Board invited a Rs 58,000 crores tender to manufacture 200 sleeper versions of 16 coaches of Vande Bharat Express trains and to maintain them for the next 35 years. Of the Rs 58,000 crore, Rs 26,000 crore will be paid during the delivery of the trains, while the remaining Rs 32,000 crore will be given after a period of 35 years. The trains will be produced using the present technology developed by the railways, its staff, and factories.

For its maintenance, the railways will have depots in six cities such as – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The service of the country’s first semi-high-speed train was introduced four years back as an icon of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.