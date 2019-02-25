Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways plans to start Train 18 operations on these 3 routes; find out here

The Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai in a record time of 18 months.

Vande Bharat Express: The newly launched Train 18, named Vande Bharat Express, will soon run on 3 new routes. The three routes, which have been identified by the Railway Ministry for the new train to run are Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, Mangaluru-Chennai route as well as Mangaluru-Hyderabad route. The announcement was recently made by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that the Vande Bharat Express is one-of-a-kind high-speed train and has been developed with indigenous technology. The railway minister further added that an automatic signalling system will also be installed on these routes, according to a TOI report.

The Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai in a record time of 18 months under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. It is the country’s first semi-high speed train that is equipped with multiple world-class passenger amenities. Piyush Goyal has said that around 100 more such Vande Bharat Express-style train sets will be manufactured in the coming years. Financial Express Online had also recently reported that ICF, Chennai is working on a design for a Rajdhani Express-style version of the Vande Bharat Express.

The train, which at present runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, can achieve a maximum speed of 160 kmph and also helps reduce travel time due to its faster acceleration and deceleration technology. Moreover, reducing the total journey time by 25% to 45%, the Vande Bharat Express takes approximately 8 hours to complete a rail journey between New Delhi and Varanasi. The train has been designed to replace all the Indian Railways’ Shatabdi Express trains.

According to Railway Ministry, the new Vande Bharat Express boasts of several modern features which debut for the very first time on Indian Railways network. The train has been equipped with various state-of-the-art passenger amenities such as automatic doors with sliding footsteps, CCTV cameras, LED lights, on-board wifi entertainment, rotating chairs in executive class, GPS based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets etc. The Vande Bharat Express has also been provided with Divyang-friendly facilities as well as an intelligent braking system with power regeneration for better energy efficiency. The train has 16 coaches in total with 2 Executive Class Chair Car coaches and 14 Chair Car coaches.