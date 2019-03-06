Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways adopting European methods to clean India’s “first green” train

To reduce the use of chemicals, the national transporter has also started using organic fumigants for disinfecting the train. (Express Photo)

Vande Bharat Express: The newly introduced semi-high speed Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express is also India’s “first green” train, states an HT report. Indian Railways is adopting several measures in an attempt to minimise the use of harmful chemicals while cleaning the 160 kmph capable engine-less train. According to an official quoted in the report, these measures include the use of water-based organic solvents for cleaning purposes instead of chemicals. Also, the seats, floor as well as the glasses of the train have been coated with a German material that does not allow the dust to settle on the surface. Moreover, the coating, which will last at least three years also makes cleaning easier, the official said.

To reduce the use of chemicals, the national transporter has also started using organic fumigants for disinfecting the train. According to the official, while chemical fumigants render trains unfit for use for four hours, the organic alternatives are inhalation safe. Once fumigated, the trains can be put to commercial use immediately. A senior railway official further elaborated by saying that the train is first cleaned with water-based solvents, following which an organic coating of micron size is put on the seats, glasses, floors and the toilets. Therefore, by doing this, both time and water are being saved. Interestingly, similar eco-friendly measures have also been adopted by European Railways, he added.

Arun Arona, Chief Mechanical Engineer of Indian Railways was quoted saying that the coating is non-toxic and protects the train from graffiti, reduces water usage by 80 percent. Also, organic cleaners with 100% natural extracts are being used as well. In addition to these, the mosquito fumigants used are based on organic ingredients such as icardin, recommended by the World Health Organisation, he said. According to him, the implementation of these measures has reduced the overall consumption of water of Indian Railways from 14 kilo litre to 400 litre. He further added that these chemical cleaners are pocket-friendly as well, with chemical cleaners cost around Rs 1,000 per coach per day, the organic ones cost around Rs 900.

The Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month has been manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ programme. The train runs between Delhi and Varanasi, completing the rail journey in around 8 hours. Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 offers several firsts for Indian Railways; fastest train which attained 180 kmph during trials, engine-less train with ability to accelerate and decelerate faster, bullet train-like look and feel, European-style seats, fully sealed gangways, disabled friendly toilets and wheelchair parking spaces, automatic doors with sliding footsteps and food from 5-star hotels and branded restaurants!