Vande Bharat Express gets big recognition! Stamp on India’s first indigenous semi-high speed train released

Vande Bharat Express, which is also known as Train 18, is the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed engineless train set.

Big recognition for Vande Bharat Express! The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai in collaboration with the Department of Posts has recently released a commemorative stamp on Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Express. Vande Bharat Express, which is also known as Train 18, is the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed engineless train set. Developed under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, the train currently runs between Delhi and Varanasi, completing a journey between the two cities in a duration of just eight hours. The Vande Bharat Express, which can attain a maximum speed of 160 kmph, runs on all days except on Mondays and Thursdays.

Considering the success of the first Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways is now gearing up to launch the second Train 18 between Delhi and Katra. The date of the train’s launch has not been announced yet, but it likely to run three days a week- Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Depending on the train’s demand, this could be extended up to five days as well.

Last month, it was reported that the second Vande Bharat Express will depart from Delhi at 6:00 AM and reach Katra at 2:00 PM. On return journey, the train will depart from Katra at 3:00 PM the same day and reach the national capital at 11:00 PM. The upcoming Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra to eight hours. Currently, it takes around 12 hours to complete a rail journey between the two cities.

The Vande Bharat Express train sets are equipped with several modern features such as automatic doors, on board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes, comfortable seating, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, bio-vacuum type toilets, LED lighting, etc. In the coming years, the national transporter plans to roll out more such train sets.