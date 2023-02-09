Vande Bharat Express gave boost to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative; It’s a symbol of aspiration and resurgent India, says Sudhanshu Mani

India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train has gained popularity among the citizens. Hailing the successful operation of Vande Bharat Express, Sudhanshu Mani, the creator and innovator of Vande Bharat Express train, said that the manufacturing and production of blue and white colour trains have boosted the ‘Make In India’ campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “The production of Vande Bharat Express has added spin to the journey of India towards a self-reliant country,” he added.

Speaking at an event “Great Place To Work Annual For All Summit 2023”, held at Powai, Mumbai, Mani stated that in the last seven decades, the railways remained the same…; changing colour from red to blue and AC coaches only. He said, “I always wondered that with a huge pool of railway engineers in this large system, however, we can’t have a train that is aesthetically superior or faster.”

Mani added that when people opted to become a General Manager (GM) of a railway zone, I chose to become the senior-most employee of the Chennai-based Integral Coach factory (ICF).

“I was posted as GM of ICF in 2016. Dream without a vision or a vision without action is meaningless,” he said and added: “I met the Chairman, Railway Board, and sought a fund of Rs 200 crore to manufacture a train.”

Mani revealed that to make his dream of manufacturing a new train successfully, he undertook many efforts to bridge the gaps by a few simple acts. “I went through the factory and met the employees. They never met a GM,” he said. “They have never seen the GM’s bungalow before except the senior officials.”

He utilised around Rs 25-26 lakh fund (meant for the entertainment of prominent people) for inviting all the employees to the GM’s bungalow.

During the event, Mani advised the employees to love the organization where you work. He stressed encouragement among employees. “Never punish an employee. There are two ways – either counsel him or reform or throw it. Every man has ideas, you may or may not adopt it, but give it a chance,” he stated.

At ICF, when the production of Vande Bharat was in process, both men and women employees were involved together to make it successful. He said: “They worked very hard and got the project completed in 18 months. It went through many tests and was launched by PM Modi himself. I think it is a symbol of aspiration and a resurgent India.”

“After retirement from service, I went to Sri Lanka and met railway authorities there. The Sri Lankan authorities praised the ICF-made train and it is better in many ways than the train made by Chinese railways,” added Mani.