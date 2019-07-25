Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra train may start services from this date in August; details here

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra: The Railway Board aims to roll out the train on August 15, 2019.

Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express: Big news for Vaishno Devi devotees! The second ‘Make in India’ Vande Bharat Express of Indian Railways is expected to be operational soon. The upcoming Train 18 will run between Delhi and Katra and complete the journey between both the cities in just around 8 hours. If things go as planned, the train may be an ‘Independence Day’ gift for Vaishno Devi devotees, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The Railway Board aims to roll out the train on August 15, 2019, the report said. However, the train will undergo one or two more trial runs before finally being flagged off for permanent operations. The Railway Board is also trying to ensure that there is no error in running the train. In the meantime, the shortcomings faced in the train’s first trial will be removed.

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is proposed to run three days a week – on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. However, depending on its demand, this could be extended up to five days a week. As per its proposed schedule, the train will depart from the national capital at 6:00 AM and reach Katra station at 2:00 PM. On its return journey, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Katra the same day at 3:00 PM and arrive Delhi at 11:00 PM. The train is capable to attain a maximum speed of 130 kmph. En route, the train will have halts for around two-minutes each at Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi railway stations.

The first Train 18, Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express was criticized for lack of sufficient pantry space. However, the new train has been provided with sufficient space to store meals. The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express has been equipped with a sturdy aluminium-clad nose cover to avoid damage due to cattle run-over. Also, a special anti-spall film has been provided on windows to guard against stone-pelting. The train will boast various modern features including automatic doors, WiFi and infotainment system, improved washbasins, adjustable seats among others.

The train may serve to be a big boon for Vaishno Devi pilgrims, who currently have to undertake a minimum 12-hour train journey to reach the Katra railway station.