Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra: IRCTC may offer more veg meal combos, Navratras vrat food on new train

Vande Bharat train: India’s fastest semi-high speed train, the Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, is all set to ply on the Delhi-Katra-Delhi route this festive season.

Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Katra: Passengers travelling on the upcoming new Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi-Katra-Delhi will get more vegetarian options to binge on. An IRCTC official told Financial Express Online, “Given that that train will carry several Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, we are looking at keeping more vegetarian combo meal options onboard. Also, since the Vande Bharat train is expected to start during Navratras, we are also looking at the possibility of offering vrat (fast) meals for the passengers’ convenience.” According to the official, the menu of the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra and back will have an extensive and premium menu, similar to the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express.

India’s fastest semi-high speed train, the Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, is all set to ply on the Delhi-Katra-Delhi route this festive season. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the new Vande Bharat train will start services in the upcoming Navratras – a big gift during the festive season, especially for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelled train set that is expected to reduce the train travel time between Delhi and Katra to just 8 hours. Most Indian Railways trains on the route take anywhere between 12-14 hours. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Delhi-Katra route, the need for an overnight journey between the two cities will be eliminated.

Vande Bharat Express Katra booking, fare and timings:

Bookings for the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra and back will begin as soon as the new train is notified. The Vande Bharat train fare from Delhi to Katra is expected to anywhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 depending on whether the passenger opts for AC Chair Car or Executive Chair Car. According to the trials carried out by the Northern Railways zone, the new Vande Bharat Express will leave from New Delhi at 6:00 AM to reach Katra at 2:00 PM. For the return journey on the same day, the Vande Bharat train will depart from Katra at 3:00 PM to reach New Delhi at 11:00 PM. En route, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt and Jammu Tawi. The maximum permissible speed from Delhi to Ludhiana is expected to be 130 kmph, which will be reduced from there on due to track conditions.

Vande Bharat Express is a 16 coach AC Chair car service and a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express trains. The new train has several passenger-friendly features such as automatic doors with sliding footsteps, European-style seats, GPS-based passenger information system, aircraft-style LED lighting, fully sealed gangways, a bigger pantry than the first Vande Bharat Express, more secure windows to prevent damage due to stone pelting etc.