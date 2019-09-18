Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra booking, fare, schedule & more – top 7 facts you shouldn’t miss

A recent announcement was made by the Railway Board that the Train 18 operations between Delhi and Katra will begin before the upcoming festival season of Dussehra and Diwali.
Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra booking: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has a big gift for passengers this festive season! The much-awaited Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train services will begin services in the upcoming Navratras, Piyush Goyal has said. The Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 is an engine-less semi-high speed train service that marks the beginning of a new era of comfortable travel in Indian Railways. According to Railway Board chairman VK Yadav, the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra will help capitalise on high volume traffic on the route. For Mata Vaishno Devi devotees, the new Vande Bharat Express means a faster and more convenient mode of transport.
Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra: Ticket prices, timings
- Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express schedule and timings: According to the tentative schedule by the Railway Ministry, the new Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from Delhi at 6:00 AM and reach Katra at 2:00 PM. On its return journey starting from Katra, the train will depart the same day at 3:00 PM and reach the national capital at 11:00 PM. En route, the train will halt at Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt and the Jammu Tawi railway stations.
- Travel time between Delhi and Katra: The upcoming semi-high speed train on the Delhi-Katra route is likely to bring down the travel time between both the cities to just eight hours from the current 12 hours.
- Vande Bharat Express train modern features: Manufactured under PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the train has been equipped with several modern features which include automatic doors, comfortable seating, bio-vacuum type toilets, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes, LED lighting and others.
- Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra fare: The expected fare for the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express journey will be between Rs 1,600, while the fare for the executive chair car of the train will be around Rs 3,000, as per recent media reports.
- Vande Bharat Express train coaches: The Vande Bharat Express has a total of 16 coaches with as many as 1,128 seats for passengers to sit. It has 14 coaches of the normal chair car with 936 seats, while two coaches of executive chair car having 104 seats.
- New features of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Unlike the first Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Varanasi, which was criticised for the lack of sufficient pantry space, the upgraded Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train has been provided with more space in order to store meals for the train passengers. Also, to guard against stone pelting cases, a special anti-spall film on train windows has also been provided.
- Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express trials: The Northern Railways zone of the Indian Railways network had successfully conducted the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Runs (COCR) trial of the new Train 18 Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Katra route in the month of July. Recently Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted a video of a successful trial run of the second Vande Bharat Express train on the Delhi-Katra route.
