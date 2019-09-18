Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra booking, fare, schedule & more – top 7 facts you shouldn’t miss

The new Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from Delhi at 6:00 AM and reach Katra at 2:00 PM.

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra booking: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has a big gift for passengers this festive season! The much-awaited Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train services will begin services in the upcoming Navratras, Piyush Goyal has said. The Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 is an engine-less semi-high speed train service that marks the beginning of a new era of comfortable travel in Indian Railways. According to Railway Board chairman VK Yadav, the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra will help capitalise on high volume traffic on the route. For Mata Vaishno Devi devotees, the new Vande Bharat Express means a faster and more convenient mode of transport.

Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra: Ticket prices, timings