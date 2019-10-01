Vande Bharat Express review: Delhi-Katra train to be a luxury ride for Indian Railways passengers; watch video

The new Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra offers a luxurious and comfortable travel experience, a step in the direction of world-class travel on Indian Railways trains.

Vande Bharat Express train Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station will be a luxury offering by Indian Railways. Set to be flagged off on October 3 by Home Minister Amit Shah, the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train will be a big boon for Vaishno Devi pilgrims since it will reduce the travel time from 12 hours to just 8 hours! More importantly, though, the new train offers a luxurious and comfortable travel experience, a step in the direction of world-class travel on Indian Railways trains. Financial Express Online brings you a preview of the new Vande Bharat train and its passenger-friendly features. Don’t miss out on watching our video review:

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra: 10 must-know facts

1. The all air-conditioned chair car train has European-style seats. The Non-Executive chair car has 78 seats in the 2+3 configuration with the reclining facility. The centre table area has foldable snack tables as part of the main table. The foldable portion is a convenient feature as it reduces the gap between the seat and the table, hence making it easier to eat food.

2. The chairs of the Executive chair car are more luxurious and comfortable. One special feature of the Executive class seats is that they can be rotated 360 degrees as per the passengers’ convenience. That’s especially beneficial if you are travelling in a group.

3. The train has braille integrated seat numbers, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points with every seat, touch-friendly blinds for windows, and aircraft-style adjustable LED lighting. There are also wide luggage racks to allow for more luggage to be kept.

4. There are GPS-based passenger information screens at each end of the coach to display the upcoming destination as well as the current speed of the train. While Vande Bharat is India’s fastest train with ability to run at 180 kmph, the maximum speed on the Delhi-Katra route would by 130 kmph.

WATCH VIDEO | Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Katra train to Vaishno Devi! Review of new luxury Train 18

5. The train has fully sealed gangways for better air-conditioning and dust-free environment. The doors connecting one coach to the other are also automatic. The doors have an optical sensor that detects and senses movement and automatically opens the door.

6. There are also CCTV cameras at various points in the train for passenger safety. Just like metro trains, Vande Bharat has an emergency communication/talk-back system between passengers and the train driver.

7. Unlike the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat, the pantry of this new train is bigger with swanky equipment. The bigger pantry allows IRCTC to store two meals since those travelling between Delhi and Katra will be served both breakfast and lunch. The food on this Vande Bharat Express is optional, which means you can opt-out of paying catering charges at the time of booking your ticket.

8. Like all modern Indian Railways trains, Vande Bharat has a modular bio-toilet. What’s noteworthy is that one coach of the train has a wheelchair parking area and the toilet in that coach is disabled-friendly.

9. The train has centralised control automatic doors with sliding footsteps that come out to bridge the gap between the platform and the door. This feature is aimed at ensuring passenger safety since the doors will only open when the train is stationary. The driving cabin is similar to ones in metro coaches. The aerodynamic driving cabin at each end eliminates the need to reverse the train when it reaches the terminal. The self-propelled train operates as a computer unit with a seamless transition of signals, implying jerk-free rides.

10. On the exterior front, the train has a bullet train-style feel with a conical driver cabin and white and blue colour scheme. A cattle guard has been installed in the front to prevent damage to the train or derailment in the case of cattle run. The train has continuous windows which allow for a panoramic view from the passengers’ perspective. Also, to protect against the menace of stone-pelting, the windows come with a special provision or film.

Vande Bharat train sets are not only ushering Indian Railways into an era of world-class travel but also make sense for saving journey time, more energy efficiency and eliminating the need for a locomotive.