Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Katra: Fare, launch date, bookings open, timings; full details here

Vande Bharat train Delhi to Katra latest news: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has a wonderful gift for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, this Navratras! The bookings for the New Delhi-Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Delhi have opened on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in, and the IRCTC Rail Connect app. The all-new Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Katra will begin commercial services from October 5. The new upgraded Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3, and it will be available for regular passengers from October 5. Similar to the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways has not applied the dynamic fare principle on the new Vande Bharat train for Delhi-Katra. The minimum fare for travelling between New Delhi (NDLS) to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) will be Rs 1,630 and the maximum will be Rs 3,015. Similarly, the minimum fare for the Vande Bharat train journey between Katra to New Delhi would be Rs and Rs would be the maximum. The SVDK VANDEBHARAT train will run on all days of the week except Tuesday.

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra fare:

AC Chair car ticket price: Rs 1,630 (Base fare Rs 1,120 + Reservation charge Rs 40 + Superfast charge Rs 45 + Total GST Rs 61 + Catering charges Rs 364)

Executive Chair car ticket price: Rs 3,015 (Base fare Rs 2,337 + Reservation charge Rs 60 + Superfast charge Rs 75 + Total GST Rs 124 + Catering charges Rs 419)

Vande Bharat Express Katra to Delhi fare:

AC Chair car ticket price: Rs 1,570 (Base fare Rs 1,116 + Reservation charge Rs 40 + Superfast charge Rs 45 + Total GST Rs 61 + Catering charges Rs 308)

Executive Chair car ticket price: Rs 2,965 (Base fare Rs 2,337 + Reservation charge Rs 60 + Superfast charge Rs 75 + Total GST Rs 124 + Catering charges Rs 369)

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Ambala Cantt fare:

AC Chair car ticket price: Rs 715 (Base fare Rs 460 + Reservation charge Rs 40 + Superfast charge Rs 45 + Total GST Rs 28 + Catering charges Rs 142)

Executive Chair car ticket price: Rs 1,325 (Base fare Rs 960 + Reservation charge Rs 60 + Superfast charge Rs 75 + Total GST Rs 55 + Catering charges Rs 175)

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Ludhiana fare:

AC Chair car ticket price: Rs 905 (Base fare Rs 641 + Reservation charge Rs 40 + Superfast charge Rs 45 + Total GST Rs 37 + Catering charges Rs 142)

Executive Chair car ticket price: Rs 1,715 (Base fare Rs 1,331 + Reservation charge Rs 60 + Superfast charge Rs 75 + Total GST Rs 74 + Catering charges Rs 175)

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Jammu Tawi fare:

AC Chair car ticket price: Rs 1,300 (Base fare Rs 1,017 + Reservation charge Rs 40 + Superfast charge Rs 45 + Total GST Rs 56 + Catering charges Rs 142)

Executive Chair car ticket price: Rs 2,560 (Base fare Rs 2,136 + Reservation charge Rs 60 + Superfast charge Rs 75 + Total GST Rs 114 + Catering charges Rs 175)

Vande Bharat Express Katra to Jammu Tawi fare:

AC Chair car ticket price: Rs 485 (Base fare Rs 295 + Reservation charge Rs 40 + Superfast charge Rs 45 + Total GST Rs 19 + Catering charges Rs 86)

Executive Chair car ticket price: Rs 920 (Base fare Rs 622 + Reservation charge Rs 60 + Superfast charge Rs 75 + Total GST Rs 38 + Catering charges Rs 125)

Vande Bharat Express New Delhi-Katra- New Delhi: Schedule, timings and stations:

The new Vande Bharat Express will reduce the train travel time between Delhi and Katra to just 8 hours, as compared to 12-14 hours required earlier. Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 6:00 AM to reach Katra at 2:00 PM. En route, the train will halt at Ambala Cantt at 8:10 AM for 2 minutes, Ludhiana at 9:19 AM for 2 minutes and Jammu Tawi at 12:38 PM for 2 minutes. On the return journey the same day, Train number 22440 Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave from the Katra railway station at 3:00 PM to reach the New Delhi railway station at 11:00 PM. En route it will stop at Jammu Tawi at 4:13 PM for 2 minutes, Ludhiana at 7:32 PM for 2 minutes and Ambala Cantt at 2:48 PM for 2 minutes.

Vande Bharat Express is a luxury all air-conditioned chair car service with 16 coaches. The engine-less self-propelled train set allows for faster acceleration and deceleration, hence reducing travel time by 40%. The new train has a bigger pantry compared to the first Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express. It also has windows with a special provision to protect against stone-pelting and a cattle guard in the front to prevent damage to the train or derailment in case of cattle run. Some of the salient features of the new train are; automatic doors with sliding footsteps, European-style seats, aircraft-style LED lighting, GPS-based passenger information screens, on-board infotainment, modular bio-toilets, large and swanky pantry, CCTVs, fully sealed gangways etc.