Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from next month? Train to take just 8 hours; cheer for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra – travel by train in just 8 hours! Starting from next month, travelling from Delhi to Vaishno Devi temple will get a lot easier and convenient. Following the grand success of Indian Railways’ first semi high-speed self-propelled engineless – Train 18, connecting Delhi and Varanasi, the second Vande Bharat Express will now be introduced on the Delhi-Katra route. According to sources quoted in a PTI report, the route has been identified by the Railway Board in order to capitalize on the high traffic volume, owing to the temple of Vaishno Devi. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to only eight hours from the current 12 hours. The train is likely to commence operations from next month onwards.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train: Schedule, timings and stations

According to sources quoted in the report, the second Vande Bharat Express is proposed to run three days a week – Monday, Thursday and Saturday. However, this could be extended up to five days a week, depending on the demand. The new Vande Bharat Express will leave from Delhi at 6:00 AM and reach Katra at 2:00 PM. On its return journey, the train will leave Katra the same day at 3:00 PM and reach the national capital at 11:00 PM. The train, capable of attain a maximum speed of 130 kmph on that route, will have halts for around two-minutes each at Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi stations, before arriving at Katra.

Trial runs of this ‘Make in India’ train have been conducted on Delhi-Katra route, which was chosen by the Railway Board among other routes including Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar.

New Vande Bharat Express: What’s new?

Unlike the first Vande Bharat Express, which was criticised for lack of sufficient pantry space, the upgraded train has been provided with more space to store meals for passengers.

To avoid damage due to cattle run-over, the train has been equipped with a sturdy aluminium-clad nose cover.

To guard against stone pelting, a special anti-spall film on windows has been provided.

Additionally, the train will also boast a slew of modern features like adjustable seats, improved washbasins, automatic doors, WiFi and infotainment system among others. At present, the train is undergoing additional trials.