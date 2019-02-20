Vande Bharat Express damaged again! Stone hurled at engine-less Train 18 for the third time in 2 months

Vande Bharat Express Train 18

Vande Bharat Express: The newly launched Train 18, named Vande Bharat Express, has once again been damaged! In what seems to be an unending cycle, a stone has been hurled on the Vande Bharat Express. Northern Railway zone’s spokesperson Deepak Kumar has said that a stone was hurled at the new train when it was crossing Tundla junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh today, according to a PTI report. This is the third such incident in two months involving the newly inaugurated semi-high speed engine-less train. This was Vande Bharat Express’ third commercial run after it started operations on 17 February 2019. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the train has been manufactured under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, in 18 months.

Earlier, stones were hurled at the train during its trial run between Delhi and Agra in the month of December last year. Not only that, a similar incident took recently too. Following the first such incident, campaigns were started by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) across the areas where such cases were registered. After investigating several such incidents in the national capital, it was found that most of the stone pelters were young children. Since then, to stop them from hurling stones at trains, the RPF has distributed toys, colour pencils, sweets and other such things to them, the report said.

The Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration (maximum speed of 160 kmph; 130 kmph on the route), reducing journey time by 25 percent to 45 percent. It takes around 8 hours to complete a journey between both the cities. The train has been provided with several ‘State of the Art’ features such as GPS based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets, on-board wifi entertainment, CCTV cameras, rotating chairs in executive class, etc. at par with global standards along with divyang-friendly facilities. The Vande Bharat Express has 16 coaches in total, out of which 2 are of Executive Chair Car class and 14 are of Chair Car class.