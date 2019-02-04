Vande Bharat Express damaged again ahead of launch! Stones pelted at engine-less Train 18; what happened

Recently named as Vande Bharat Express, Train 18 has been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ plan.

Vande Bharat Express damaged again! India’s most awaited Vande Bharat Express, also called Train 18, has fallen prey to miscreants again! Recently, during its trial run, miscreants pelted stones on the new ‘Make in India’ semi high-speed train. According to information shared by Indian Railways, the incident took place when the engine-less self-propelled, Vande Bharat Express left Sakurbasti at around 11:03 PM on Friday to reach New Delhi. According to Indian Railways, the train was escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. On reaching New Delhi railway station at 11:50 PM, the RPF team informed the concerned authorities about the stone pelting incident. In the incident, the second coach from the front of the train was hit by a stone near Sadar area under DLT (Delhi Lahori gate) post.

According to Indian Railways, a railway person who was present in Train 18 during its trial run informed the escort party that the stone hit the window glass of Train 18’s coach number 188320. On the train’s arrival, RPF staff of DLT, New Delhi railway station along with escort party checked and reported to the control room. The Sadar area was searched, however, no suspect was found. Meanwhile, Indian Railways also informed that no one was hurt in the stone pelting incident. The incident took place, barely a month after a similar incident where stones were pelted on Train 18 during a trial run between Delhi and Agra.

Recently named as Vande Bharat Express, Train 18 has been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ plan. The new train, which is also the country’s fastest engineless train at 180 kmph speed has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai at a cost of Rs 97 crore. The 16-coach Train 18 is equipped with many ‘State of the Art’ passenger amenities like bio-vacuum toilets, rotating chairs in executive class, GPS based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, on-board wifi entertainment etc. The new train, which is all set to replace Shatabdi Express trains, will travel between Delhi and Varanasi.

Union Finance and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in his Budget 2019 speech said that Vande Bharat Express wil offer Indian Railways passengers “world-class experience with speed, service and safety”. The new self-propelled train will take 8 hours to travel between Delhi and Varanasi with a maximum speed of 130 kmph due to the speed restrictions on the route. Goyal has said that the railway infrastructure on the Delhi-Varanasi route is being upgraded and soon higher speeds will be allowed as well, bringing down the train journey time further.