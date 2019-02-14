Vande Bharat Express booking starts! Train 18 tickets – How to book on irctc.co.in website, across counters

Train 18: Passengers have been eagerly waiting to book tickets of Indian railways fastest engine-less train, the Train 18, between Delhi and Varanasi.

Train 18 or Vande Bharat booking starts! IRCTC has finally opened the booking for Train number 22436 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and Train number 22435 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on its website irctc.co.in and its Rail Connect Android app! Passengers have been eagerly waiting to book tickets of Indian railways fastest engine-less train, the Train 18, between Delhi and Varanasi. While the Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on February 15 from New Delhi, its actual commercial run for regular passengers will commence from February 17.

Train number 22436 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will start from New Delhi at 6:00 AM for five days in a week (Train 18 won’t run on Monday, Thursday) to reach Varanasi at 2:00 PM. On the return journey the same day, Train number 22435 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Varanasi at 3:00 PM to reach New Delhi at 11:00 PM. During its 8 hour journey, the semi-high speed self-propelled Train 18 will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad (now Prayagraj). On the journey from New Delhi to Varanasi, Vande Bharat Express will halt at 10:20 AM in Kanpur for 2 minutes and at Allahabad (Prayagraj) at 12:25 PM for 2 minutes. On the way back, it will halt at Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Kanpur at 4:35 PM and 6:30 PM respectively for 2 minutes each.

How to book Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express tickets on IRCTC website:

1. Go to the next-generation IRCTC e-ticketing website, that is irctc.co.in

2. Specify the ‘From’ and ‘To’ stations; for example New Delhi (NDLS) and Varanasi (BSB)

3. Select the date of travel from February 17 onwards, excluding Mondays and Thursdays

4. Search for the relevant trains; Vande Bharat Express shows up on top

5. Choose the type of Chair car (AC Chair car or Executive)

6. To book the ticket, fill in the passenger details, review them and make payment

Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 has also been opened on Indian Railways stations and counters. Passengers who do not wish to book tickets through the IRCTC website or Rail Connect App can also buy them over counters on Indian Railways stations.