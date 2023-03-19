Vande Bharat Express between Jaipur and New Delhi likely to be launched this month – Here’s all you need to know about it

India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express train is likely to be launched by the end of this month. However, the date and timing of the inauguration is still not clear. This semi-high speed train will connect Jaipur and New Delhi. The train will be operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. This is going to be the first new-age train in Rajasthan.

The blue and white colour train will reach the ‘Pink City’ by Friday. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “the new Vande Bharat Express train is ready. It will reach Jaipur by March 24, 2023. The technicians and mechanics of Jaipur are in Chennai for training.”

Vaishnaw reached Jaipur today morning by boarding Ajmer Shatabdi Express from New Delhi railway station. In Jaipur, the railway minister inspected the Carriage and Wagon Maintenance depot, and the railway station. The railway minister further added that the details relating to routes and stoppage points of the train will be released soon.

“The new Vande Bharat will be launched by March 31st or the first week of April. I am here to inspect whether the maintenance requirement of Vande Bharat is okay or not,” Vaishnaw added. Later in the day, he will also visit Khatipura railway station.

Special features of Jaipur-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express set to be launched has a new design of Pantograph. “This is because the overhead electric lines are at a good height (because of the movement of double container trains) on the New Delhi-Jaipur rail route, and thereby the pantographs have been designed specially,” Vaishnaw said.

The new age train Vande Bharat Express redefines the passenger travelling in the country. The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train is gaining much popularity among the passengers. It is the fastest train in the country, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph. At present, a total of 10 Vande Bharat trains are operating across various routes.