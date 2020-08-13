Vallarpadam Rail Bridge in Kerala: This is Indian Railways’ second-longest railway bridge

The Vallarpadam Rail Bridge of Indian Railways , located in the state of Kerala is 4.62 Km long.

Indian Railways’ Vallarpadam Rail Bridge: Did you know that India’s second longest Rail bridge- Vallarpadam Rail Bridge is known for its scenic beauty? The Vallarpadam Rail Bridge of Indian Railways, located in the state of Kerala is 4.62 kilometres long. It is next only to rail-cum-road Bogibeel Bridge. The Vallarpadam Rail Bridge in Kerala is located on the famous Vembanad Lake, and is known for its scenic backwaters and tourist hotspot, Kumarakom. While the longest, 4.94 kilometres long Bogibeel Bridge has been built over the river Brahmaputra in the Northeastern part of the country. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018.

The Bogibeel Bridge is a combined rail and road bridge, which spans over the river Brahmaputra and is located 17 km downstream of Dhemaji district and Dibrugarh district. It links Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It links the Indian Railways network on the South bank and North bank between Dhamalgaon railway station and Tangani railway station.

Before this bridge was launched, a train journey from the state of Arunachal Pradesh to Dibrugarh meant a detour of 500 km via Guwahati. Now, with Bogibeel Bridge, the train journey will cover less than 100 km. In addition to this, the travel time from the national capital to Dibrugarh has also reduced drastically.

Meanwhile, the Chenab bridge, which will connect Kashmir to the rest of India, is expected to be completed by December 2021. The upcoming Chenab bridge is going to be the world’s highest railway bridge. Indian Railways’ Chenab bridge will be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In the 111 km long stretch between Katra and Banihal, the Chenab bridge forms a crucial link. It is a part of the Indian Railways’ Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Over the construction work on the Chenab bridge is over, it will break the record of China’s Beipan river Shuibai rail bridge.