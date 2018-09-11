Vaishno Devi Yatra via Bharat Darshan tour package by IRCTC; Check fare, schedule and other details

The package will cover two holy destinations of the country namely, Vaishno Devi and Amritsar.

Vaishno Devi Yatra by IRCTC: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an all-inclusive tour package for a duration of 7 nights and 8 days. The train journey, having sleeper class coaches, departing from Guwahati railway station on November 10, 2018, at 10:00 AM and the train will return on November 17, 2018. The all-inclusive tour package, called Bharat Darshan Special Train Ex Guwahati (EZBD20), will charge Rs 7,560 per person and will cover two holy destinations of the country namely, Vaishno Devi and Amritsar. The boarding/de-boarding points for the trip are Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar and Hajipur.

The all-inclusive Vaishno Devi Yatra tour package will include hall accommodation at places of night stay and morning freshening up, pure vegetarian meals, security arrangements for each coach, doctor on-board, an IRCTC official on the train as train superintendent, non air-conditioned tourist buses for visiting sightseeing places, tour escorts for announcements and information. However, it should be noted that at the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to where the bus can go or is permissible and during accommodation in dharamshalas or dormitory halls at destinations, beds will be laid on the floor. Meanwhile, the tour package will not include any item of personal nature such as laundry, medicines etc., entrance fee for monuments, temples etc. and any other items other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

As per the cancellation policy of the Vaishno Devi Yatra tour package, Rs 100 will be deducted if the booking has been cancelled up to 15 days, 25 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if the booking has been cancelled up to 8 to 14 days, 50 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if the booking has been cancelled up to 4 to7 days and there will be no refund if the booking has been cancelled in less than 4 days.