Vadodara railway station on bullet train network to have girder longer than Japan’s Shinkansen; know about the project

The Vadodara railway station on India’s first bullet train network between Mumbai-Ahmedabad will have the longest girder. At 220 metres, this girder will be longer than any on Japan’s Shinkansen network as well! Financial Express Online learns that the new station building that will come up as part of the redevelopment of the original station is likely to be designed on vad ka ped, that is a banyan tree. “Vadodara is famous for vad ka ped so the proposed design is on that theme. The design has not been approved yet but the idea is to base each station of bullet train on a theme that reflects the essence of a place,” Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson NHSRCL told FE Online.

The plan to launch the longest girder on the Vadodara station is a complex one that involves dismantling of platform number 7. Incidentally, platform number 7 is at present a crucial one that is used for locomotive reversal for trains coming from Delhi. To ensure that train operations continue unhindered, NHSRCL has therefore decided to completely redevelop the nearby Chhayapuri station. This station will be redeveloped by Western Railway at an approximate cost of Rs 40 crore which is being provided by NHSRCL. According to NHSRCL, the new satellite station will have two additional tracks, a foot-overbridge, AC waiting hall, pay and use toilets, a 50 m long platform, parking area, parcel facility etc – a big improvement from the present dilapidated building with no platform. Work on redeveloping the Chhayapuri station is progressing in full swing and NHSRCL is hopeful that it will be ready by March 2019. The revamped Chhayapuri station will then make sure that train operations from Delhi are unhindered once platform number 7 at Vadodara is dismantled.

Launching of the longest girder on platform number 7 at Vadodara station will take around 2 years, chief project manager, NHSRCL for Vadodara told FE Online. “The new platform number 7 that will come up after the girder launch will then also connect to the Mumbai line, a boost for the line capacity of the Vadodara station,” CPM Pradeep Ahirkar said.

In case of the Sabarmati terminal will have the theme of the famous Dandi march of Mahatma Gandhi and an aerial view would give the impression of a charkha. India’s first bullet train project will cover the 508-km distance in nearly 3 hours while stopping at all 12 stations. The bullet train will take around 2 hours and 7 minutes in case it stops at 2 stations.

(The reporter is in Vadodara on the invitation of NHSRCL)