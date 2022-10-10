Uttarakhand: Connecting Chardham with train; Work in full swing on Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project-Watch

Under the ambitious project of Indian Railways (IR) connecting Chardham in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, work is being done at a rapid pace on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, informed Ministry of Railways on Monday. Its completion will open the doors of the economic and social progress of the state. Additionally, the ministry claimed that it will create employment opportunities.

Many tunnels, bridges, and railway stations are being constructed under it. Under this project, a new 125 km long broad gauge rail line is being laid. Out of this 125 km rail line, 104 km will be via tunnels; 55 km tunnel is already ready. There will be 12 railway stations, 17 tunnels, and 18 bridges, informed the ministry. After the completion of the project, the distance between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag will reduce to 2 hours from the present 7 hours.

Under the project, the construction work of a bridge on Alaknanda is already in the last stage. It is a towering boring steel arch bridge, and the length is 125 metres. This bridge will help in connecting NH 58 with Karnaprayag railway station. Hence the passengers will be able to travel more conveniently.

Strategic importance

To discourage Chinese expansion, the rail line is also part of an Indian geostrategic initiative to build infrastructure along the India-China border. In case of any untoward incident, the government will be able to rapidly move troops to the India-China border.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is considered to be of national strategic importance. It is being tracked on the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) portal of the Central Government.

ALSO READ WATCH | LHB coaches are being installed in trains by Indian Railways; Here’s how it will make YOUR travel more safe and comfortable

Route

The Rishikesh–Karnaprayag route begins at Yog Nagari Rishikesh (385 m AMSL) and ends at Karnaprayag (825 m AMSL).

Reportedly, stations will include Yog Nagari Rishikesh in Rishikesh, Dehradun district, Tehri, Srinagar, Shivpuri and Byasi Gadwall (in Tehri district), Devprayag and Dungripanth (in Pauri), Rudraprayag and Gholtir (in Rudraprayag district), and Gaucher and Karanprayag (in Chamoli district). It is expected to be completed by 2024-25. Reportedly, the cost of the project is around ₹16,200 crore.