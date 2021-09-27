UTS on Mobile App is now available in Hindi language! Check benefits of this unreserved ticketing system

The passenger/user can choose any one language of his or her choice.

UTS on Mobile Application: Indian Railways’ UTS on Mobile app is now also available in Hindi! As a Digital India initiative and with a view to promote three C’s- Contact less ticketing (no need to visit the point of sale physically), Cashless transactions (digital mode of payment), as well as Customer convenience & experience, the Indian Railways’ unreserved ticketing system app is now available in Hindi language apart from English language. The passenger/user can choose any one language of his or her choice. People with the help of UTS on Mobile application, can choose between paperless or paper ticket mode and can book any type of tickets from Journey Ticket Booking, Season Ticket Booking or Renewal and Platform Ticket Booking.

The UTS Mobile Ticket app is entirely developed in-house by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). It is available across Android and iOS platforms and can be downloaded/installed free of cost from the respective stores. The UTS on Mobile app has been widely appreciated for its usability as well as customer experience. The mobile app boasts a four star rating at Google Play Store. Currently, there are 1.47 crore registered users of UTS Mobile application. Following are the benefits of Mobile Ticketing for customers: