Indian Railways fares hiked! Train tickets to cost more from Jan 1; full list of how much you have to pay

Indian Railways hikes train fares! In a big move on New Year’s Eve, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has hiked fares for passenger trains with effect from January 1, 2020. In some relief for railway passengers, those who have already pre-booked the tickets will not have to pay extra, but those booking tickets from midnight, that is January 1, 2020 will have to shell out more. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had recently hinted at the need for rationalising railway fares.

New Indian Railways fare 2020: How much more will you have to pay?

Indian Railways has termed the fare hike as marginal, with the maximum increase being 4 paise per kilometre for the AC class of rail travel (AC Chair Car, AC 3-tier/3E, AC 2-tier, AC First Class/EC/EA). The increase in fare per kilometre is 1 paisa for Ordinary non-suburban classes (Second Class Ordinary, Sleeper Class Ordinary, First Class Ordinary) and 2 paise for Mail/Express trains in non-AC class (Second Class Mail/Express, Sleeper Class Mail/Express, First Class Mail/Express). There will be no change in charges for superfast charge, reservation fee. GST, as applicable will be levied. The passenger fares for sub-urban trains has not been increased. The revised tariff charts will be displayed on railway stations with effect from January 1, 2020.

Increase in Indian Railways passenger fares: Full details

To put the hike in base fare for passenger trains in simple terms, if a passenger is undertaking a 500-km long journey on a Shatabdi Express train, then the increase in ticket price (not including the applicable GST) would be: 4 paise * 500 = Rs 20.00.

According to Indian Railways, the existing fares of trains such as Vande Bharat, Humsafar Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto, Shatabdi Express, Mahamana, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath, Rajya Rani, Jan Shatabdi, Suvidha, Yuva and special trains will be revised accordingly depending on the class of travel.

The last time Indian Railways revised passenger fares was in 2014-15. Indian Railways has said that with 7th Pay Commission payouts, and increased modern passenger amenities, it has become essential to rationalise fares. The national transporter has said that the increased revenue collection from passenger fare hike will enable in faster modenisation of the Indian Railways infrastructure and services.