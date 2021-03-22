Upgraded Rajdhani, Shatabdi to new AC 3-tier economy class; See Indian Railways initiatives for passenger comfort

As many as 65 rakes of Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains have been upgraded across multiple dimensions under Project Swarn.

Recently, Indian Railways’ Railway Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype LHB air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach. According to Railway Ministry, the trial has been completed successfully. The AC three-tier economy class is a new variant of the LHB AC three-tier coach with various modern and passenger-friendly features. Following necessary sanctions, these coaches shall be inducted in all Express/Mail trains that are operating with LHB coaches (except Duronto, Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Jan Shatabdi, etc.). In a written reply to a question, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed the parliament about the various steps taken by the national transporter to provide more comfort to passengers, which are as follows: