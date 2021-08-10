Unreserved Ticketing in Indian Railways: No more standing in queue! Know how to recharge smart cards online

Now, railway passengers who possess Smart Cards for buying Unreserved Tickets, as well as Platform Tickets, can recharge their Smart Cards online by registering on “UTSonmobile” website.

Online Smart Card Recharge: Giving a boost to digitalization, Indian Railways had enabled a facility where rail passengers can purchase Unreserved Tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at railway stations without the need to stand in a queue. Now, railway passengers who possess Smart Cards for buying Unreserved Tickets, as well as Platform Tickets, can recharge their Smart Cards online by registering on “UTSonmobile” website, according to a statement issued by the South Central Railway zone. Earlier, railway passengers had to visit the booking counters at stations for recharging when money in their smart cards was exhausted.

In a bid to facilitate the public, the national transporter has now provided online facility for commuters wanting to recharge their Smart Cards in digital mode. According to South Central Railways, this will not help the rail passengers avoid standing in queues at the railway station booking counter. Besides, it will also help to avoid crowding of the passengers at the station booking counters, particularly during these Covid-19 pandemic times. In order to avail this facility, rail users can follow the steps below: