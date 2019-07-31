Unique initiative for women safety! Indian Railways NFR zone earmark coaches with pink for easy identification

The NFR zone has started earmarking a special portion of the SLR coaches with the colour pink.

Indian Railways takes another step to enhance safety for women passengers! The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of the national transporter has recently started a unique initiative, by earmarking a special portion of the SLR coaches with pink colour. This has been done to especially help women passengers with better safety and security. According to a press release, the step has been taken keeping in mind women passengers who normally travel alone or with minors in passenger trains.

The NFR zone has started earmarking a special portion of the SLR coaches with the colour pink. Indian Railways is of the view that the colour pink will help women passengers identify the coach on the platform easily even during rush hours. According to the press release shared by NFR, the pink coloured SLR coaches were placed into operation in passenger trains bearing number 55817/ 55818, 55803/ 55804 and 55809/ 55810, which run between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

Similar pink coloured earmarking for women passengers has also been done in passenger train number 55895/ 55896, which runs between Rangiya and Murkongselek. Moreover, the same has been earmarked in some trains, depending on the nature of the coach for both women passengers as well as Divyangjan passengers.

With the implementation of this new initiative, the NFR hopes that it will be immensely beneficial for safety and security of women travellers. The zone also appealed to all women passengers to use the pink-coloured earmarked coaches if such need arises. In addition to this, the release also stated that the Indian Railways’ authority will deploy RPF as well as Ticket checking (TTE) staff for the next few days in order to stabilise the new system. The NFR zonal authority hopes that the new initiative to enhance women safety and security will be well supported by all section of railway passengers, the release added.