Union Budget 2022-23: Check state-wise allocation for ongoing Indian Railways projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 1,40,367.13 crore to the Ministry of Railways in this fiscal’s Union Budget for the upgradation of the Indian Railways network.

Most of the states have seen noteworthy growth in allocation for multiple ongoing projects which are under different stages of planning/execution.

Railway Budget 2022-23: On Tuesday (1 February 2022), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 1,40,367.13 crore to the Ministry of Railways in this fiscal’s Union Budget for the upgradation of the Indian Railways network. Several announcements were made by the minister in her Budget Speech including the production of 400 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, the concept of ‘One Station One Product’ to help local businesses, bringing 2,000 kilometres of the railway network under Kavach, the indigenously developed world class tech, etc. Also, most of the states have seen noteworthy growth in allocation for multiple ongoing projects which are under different stages of planning/execution. Here’s how much these states got in this Budget for railway projects: Rs 6,606 Crore has been allocated to Bihar where ongoing projects include 57 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 5,267 km and costing Rs 76,137 crore

Rs 7,032 Crore has been allocated to Andhra Pradesh where ongoing projects include 33 new lines/doubling projects, covering 5,706 km and costing Rs 63,731 crore

Rs 1,064 Crore has been allocated to Delhi where ongoing projects include 4 new lines/doubling projects, covering 302 km and costing Rs 3,983 crore

Rs 1,400 Crore has been allocated to Haryana where ongoing projects include 12 new lines/doubling projects, covering 1635 km and costing Rs 20,035 crore

Rs 4,745 Crore has been allocated to Gujarat where ongoing projects include 36 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 4002 km and costing Rs 33,139 crore

Rs 1,780 Crore has been allocated to Himachal Pradesh where ongoing projects include 4 new lines/doubling projects, covering 258 km and costing Rs 16,133 crore

Rs 5,983 Crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir where ongoing projects include 3 new lines/doubling projects, covering 481 km and costing Rs 28,856 crore

Rs 5,058 Crore has been allocated to Jharkhand where ongoing projects include 32 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 2795 km and costing Rs 42,671 crore

Rs 6,091 Crore has been allocated to Karnataka where ongoing projects include 35 new lines/doubling projects, covering 4568 km and costing Rs 53,918 crore

Rs 1,085 Crore has been allocated to Kerala where ongoing projects include 8 new lines/doubling projects, covering 439 km and costing Rs 9,489 crore

Rs 12,110 Crore has been allocated to Madhya Pradesh where ongoing projects include 35 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 6,104 km and costing Rs 81,638 crore

Rs 11,903 Crore has been allocated to Maharashtra where ongoing projects include 35 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 6,142 km and costing Rs 91,137 crore

Rs 9,734 Crore has been allocated to Odisha where ongoing projects include 37 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 4643 km and costing Rs 55,219 crore

Rs 7,565 Crore has been allocated to Rajasthan where ongoing projects include 28 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 5069 km and costing Rs 56,261 crore

Rs 3,048 Crore has been allocated to Telangana where ongoing projects include 16 new lines/doubling projects, covering 2495 km and costing Rs 31,281 crore

Rs 3,865 Crore has been allocated to Tamil Nadu where ongoing projects include 25 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 3077 km and costing Rs 28,307 crore

Rs 10,262 Crore has been allocated to West Bengal where ongoing projects include 53 new lines/gauge conversion/doubling projects, covering 4463 km and costing Rs 55,174 crore

Rs 5,715 Crore has been allocated to Chhattisgarh where ongoing projects include 17 new lines/doubling projects, covering 2748 km and costing Rs 38,216 crore

