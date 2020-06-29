Uninterrupted milk supply! Indian Railways’ Doodh Duronto Special Train transports over 1 crore litres milk

So far, Indian Railways has operated approximately 42 trips of Doodh Duronto special trains and transported 1.04 crore litres milk.

Indian Railways Doodh Duronto Special Train: In this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways provides uninterrupted milk supply! The Doodh Duronto Special Train, which was introduced by the South Central Railway zone of Indian Railways to maintain an adequate supply of milk during the COVID-19 lockdown period from Renigunta to Delhi, recently crossed 1 crore litre mark. According to a press release issued by South Central Railways, under this initiative of the national transporter, special trains carrying milk tanks were formed to transport milk from Renigunta to Hazarath Nizamuddin. Previously, Indian Railways transported milk by attaching milk tanks to the scheduled passenger carrying trains.

Accordingly, on 26 March 2020, Indian Railways dispatched the first Doodh Duronto Special Train from Renigunta to Delhi (Hazarath Nizamuddin). According to the South Central Railway zone, these special milk trains, generally run with six milk tankers, with each tanker having a capacity of 40,000 litres. This sums up to a total capacity of 2.40 lakh litres of milk on a train. However, the special train has been running every alternate day and on some trips, the number of milk tanks has also gone up to eight tanks, considering the demand of the public.

So far, Indian Railways has operated approximately 42 trips of Doodh Duronto special trains and transported 1.04 crore litres milk. To date, 262 RMTs have been transported through these special milk trains. The Doodh Duronto Special train of Indian Railways is allowed to run with an average speed of 110 Km per hour without any enroute detention.

Therefore, the special milk train reaches the destination within a duration of 36 hours. The South Central Railway zone has further claimed that while loading, utmost care is being taken and also, necessary precautionary steps such as physical distancing, sanitization as well as staff hygiene have been followed in every trip.