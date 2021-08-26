UNESCO World Heritage: Indian Railways resumes Toy Train between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling; check timings

The national transporter has resumed Darjeeling Toy Train services from 25 August 2021.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railways: Pride moment for Indian Railways! Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has launched a stamp on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Among a few world heritage sites, the iconic Indian Railways’ Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) attracts tourists from all over the world. The national transporter has resumed Darjeeling Toy Train services from 25 August 2021 (Wednesday). According to the Northeast Frontier Railways, Train Number 52541/52540 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri consist of three coaches including, one FCZ, one VS and one Parcel Van. The train runs daily as per following schedule:

Train Number 52541 departs from New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 AM, halts at Siliguri Junction railway station at 10:25 AM, halts at Sukna station at 11:00 AM, Rangtong railway station at 11:34 AM, Tindharia railway station at 12:40 PM, halts at Gayabari railway station at 1:13 PM, Mahanadi station at 1:41 PM, Kurseong railway station at 2:20 PM, Tung station at 3:00 PM, Sonada railway station at 3:45 PM, Ghum at 4:35 PM, and arrives at Darjeeling station at 5:20 PM.

Train Number 52540 departs from Darjeeling railway station at 8:00 AM, halts at Ghum railway station at 8:30 PM, halts at Sonada railway station at 9:15 AM, Tung station at 9:54 AM, halts at Kurseong railway station at 10:30 AM, Mahanadi railway station at 11:10 AM, Gayabari station at 11:41 AM, halts at Tindharia railway station at 12:17 PM, Rangtong station at 1:25 PM, Sukna station at 2:00 PM, Siliguri Junction railway station at 2:32 PM, New Jalpaiguri at 3:15 PM.

A few days ago, the national transporter resumed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Joy ride services between Darjeeling and Ghum for tourists and passengers.