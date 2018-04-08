​​ ​
Unbelievable! Ahmedabad-Puri Express moves 10 kilometre without engine, no one hurt; watch viral video

In what appeared as an unbelievable sight to many, coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express travelled a few kilometres without the engine on Saturday night.

By: | Published: April 8, 2018 1:06 PM
At the time of the incident, the coaches had passengers, who possibly didn’t know what was happening.

In what appeared as an unbelievable sight to many, coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express travelled a few kilometres without the engine on Saturday night. As per the railway officials, the engine was detached for reversal at the Titlagarh station in Odisha and the incident happened due to the non-application of skid brakes. At the time of the incident, the coaches had passengers, who possibly didn’t know what was happening. The incident occurred as Titlagarh has a downward slope towards Kesinga. However, no loss of life and property was reported after the incident.

“All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga (under Sambalpur railway division) after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train,” an East Coast Railway spokesperson reportedly said.

Watch | Video by ANI: Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied

The coaches started moving around 10 pm and had covered a distance of 10 kms without the engine before they were stopped by the officials, some sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Speaking to PTI, the railway spokesperson said the coaches were stopped by alert staff by putting stones and bringing the train to a halt. Acting in an immediate manner, the railways suspended the staff who failed to follow the engine shunting procedure properly. Jaideep Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, has ordered a senior official-level inquiry into the incident.

An engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches soon after the incident.

  1. Mahesh Agarwal
    Apr 8, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    Just suspension of the staff is not sufficient. When these govt. staffs get so much perks etc. they should be delt firmly and subjected to punishment for putting thousands of lives at stake. The govt employees have a notion that once employed in govt their is insured for life, they are the most corrupt and worthless people who hardly perform their duty. Until these people have fear of and law things are never going to improve at people are going to die in railway accidents because of casual approach of these people. Had it been in private hands govt would have booked the owners by now for such errors but since it is in goverment hands no one is answerable, there is no law to grill them and people have to bear the warth.( Example Uphaar cinema) This is the story of our Country, we are going on increasing the length and breadth of the railway network without security concern of passengers as human lives have no value in our Country, animal lives are better protected by law.
    Reply
    1. Ram CharyEcil Vishwakarma Badanapally
      Apr 8, 2018 at 6:18 pm
      Privitize the Loss making Railways Not Good for Indian Economy atlreast 49 percent privitize for better india growth
      Reply
      1. Naresh Mistry
        Apr 8, 2018 at 3:13 pm
        aa
        Reply
        1. Jack Black
          Apr 8, 2018 at 2:14 pm
          Modi will bring out an app to report engineless trains, and share your data to others.
          Reply
          1. axay borkar
            Apr 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm
            Modi ? how old are you boy/girl ?
            Reply
          2. Mohan Singh Mahadevrao
            Apr 8, 2018 at 1:48 pm
            It is a really an unbelievable incidence due to lack of coordination within the staff and non-application of skid brake.Guilty must be punished what Guard was doing why he has not applied emergency brake,which is provided in Guard coach. There must be a Public Addressing System in Guard coach and A/c coaches so that station management could contact guard or passengers in case of emergency in running train. Thank God this could not turn into an accident but it is a lesson to Railway on part of passenger's safety.
            Reply
            1. ruoff uv
              Apr 8, 2018 at 4:06 pm
              Its really easy to postmortem the incidence. The truth is railway is suffering from great departmentalism. Service departments spends millions on age old shunting and maintenance procedures. Its still Labour intensive industry. Railway men at ground are extremely hard working. Colonial practices still holds its ground. Considering their nature of they are underpaid. Ashwini lohani being mechanical engg favors inefficient diesel sheds, workshops and what not. Nobody is bothered to cleanse the railway through modernization, like auto coach cleaning, safety in operations. Engineers dont do maintenance, they are engaged in contracts and tenders and expected cuts goes into their pockets. Analyze the railways before suggesting your symbolic solutions.
              Reply
            2. Load More Comments

