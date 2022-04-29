Ukraine war impacts Indian Railways Vande Bharat train component delivery; Check details

Indian Railways Vande Bharat Project Update: The Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are in talks with the Ukraine-based wheel manufacturer and the Embassy of Romania in order to expedite the delivery process of Vande Bharat Express Train wheels for a trial run. While addressing a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday confirmed that some components (wheels) of the Vande Bharat Project are stuck in the war-torn country- Ukraine, and talks are underway to expedite the process of delivery, ANI reported. Some components of the Vande Bharat Express train are manufactured in Ukraine but the delivery schedule has been impacted due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Bagchi, the government is looking for options for timely delivery. The Ministry of Railways will give exact details of the delivery of the components, Bagchi further said. According to sources quoted in the report, a consignment of 128 wheels for Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat train has reached Romania by road from war-torn Ukraine, which now will soon be brought to India. When asked to airlift those Vande Bharat wheels in the coming day, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said the ministry is working on how to get this component delivered.

As per the sources quoted in the report, in a bid to meet the target of launching 75 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains on major railway routes across the country by the end of this year, thousands of Vande Bharat wheels were ordered to a Ukrainian company. However, the firm’s work has been affected by the war. Furthermore, according to sources, the earlier plan to ship the Vande Bharat wheels from the Ukrainian port to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in the state of Maharashtra got stuck due to the war.