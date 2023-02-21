Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project on Chenab Bridge: Track laying work begins on world’s highest Railway bridge

In good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country, the Indian Railways has started laying tracks as part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on the Chenab bridge. Once completed, this bridge will not only help to connect remote areas of the Union Territory but also help in improving the infrastructure in the region.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, “ Another milestone in USBRL Project! Track laying work begins on Chenab Bridge. Once completed, this bridge will open up new possibilities for the remote regions of Jammu & Kashmir.”

Total Length of the project

Earlier declared as a National Project in 2002, the project has a length of 272 Km from Baramullah to Udhampur, joining the valley with the rest of the country. While the 25 km long Udhampur – Katra section was commissioned in July 2014, the 118 km long Quazigund – Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009. Similarly, the 118 km long Banihal – Quazigund section was commissioned in June 2013.

Details about the bridge

The bridge was built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of the union territory. As per the Indian Railways, the bridge falls under seismic zone IV. While the construction of the bridge started in 2002, the bridge was hailed as a major step towards railway connectivity. While it also has a security set up against any possible terror attack, the bridge can withstand 8 magnitude earthquakes and high-intensity blasts.

Also, the world’s highest railway bridge on Chenab got its golden joints in August last year, paving the way for engineers to lay tracks. Around 300 engineers and 1,300 workers worked round the clock to build the bridge. The government awarded the construction of the bridge to M/S Chenab Bridge Project Undertaking, a joint venture between Afcons Infrastructure, VSL India and Ultra Construction and Engineering Company of South Korea.

Another milestone in USBRL Project!



Track laying work begins on Chenab Bridge. Once completed, this bridge will open up new possibilities for the remote regions of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/2tTzMvNQ6e — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 21, 2023

The bridge was built at the total cost of Rs 27949 crores and has a length of 1315 metres. It is made of 28,660 metric tonnes of steel. The serviceable period of the bridge is close to 120 years.

Total cost

