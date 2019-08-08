UDAY Express between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada soon! Schedule, top facts & images of new Indian Railways train

UDAY Express or the Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri train service is a “luxurious” air-conditioned chair car service.

UDAY Express between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada to begin services soon! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to begin services of its new double-decker UDAY Express train service. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed the same in a letter to GVL Narasimha Rao, recently. UDAY Express or the Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri train service is a “luxurious” air-conditioned chair car service. Announced in 2016, UDAY Express aims to provide business travellers with a comfortable train travel experience with swanky features.

UDAY Express: Schedule and time table of new train between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada

Train number 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada UDAY Express will depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:45 AM to reach Vijayawada at 11:15 AM. On the same day, Train number 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam UDAY Express will leave Vijayawada at 5:30 PM to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10:55 PM. The new UDAY Express will run five days a week; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. From Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, UDAY Express will take a total 5 hours 30 minutes and on the return journey from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, the double-decker train will take 5 hours and 25 minutes.

UDAY Express pantry-cum-dining area

UDAY Express: Top 10 features of new luxury train

Financial Express Online had exclusively reported in March this year about a new rake of the UDAY Express being ready. The new UDAY Express has been manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The double-decker train has six AC chair car coaches with a seating capacity of 120 passengers each. Three more AC chair car coaches have less seating capacity owing to a swanky mini pantry and dining area for Indian Railways passengers.

UDAY Express Shatabdi-style seats

On the exterior front, the UDAY Express has bright orange and yellow colour vinyl wrapping, like the first rake that plies between Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Below are the top 10 features of the new UDAY Express: