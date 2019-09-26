UDAY Express from Vizag to Vijayawada: All new AC double-decker train launched; check time table, fare

The Vishakhapatnam- Vijayawada Uday Express double-decker is fully air-conditioned.

UDAY Express from Vizag to Vijaywada: The all-new AC double-decker UDAY Express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to begin services from today! Taking one more step in improving passenger services, Indian Railways is launching the much-awaited train service connecting Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. Today, Suresh C Angadi, Minister Of State for Railways is flagging off the train number 22701/22702 Vishakhapatnam- Vijaywada UDAY Express from Vishakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The UDAY Express or the Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri service offers business travellers a comfortable and luxurious train travel experience with a slew of swanky on-board features.

UDAY Express from Vizag to Vijayawada: Time Table, stations & fare

From Vishakhapatnam to Vijayawada and vice-versa, the UDAY Express train fare for AC chair car is Rs 525. The train will provide faster connectivity between Vishakhapatnam and Vijaywada, covering the distance of 350 km in just 5 hours 30 minutes. As per the schedule, train number 22701 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada UDAY Express will depart from Visakhapatnam station at 5:45 AM and the train will reach Vijayawada at 11:15 AM. On the same day, train number 22702 Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam UDAY Express will depart from Vijayawada station at 5:30 PM and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10:55 PM. The new AC double-decker train will run five days a week i.e., on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and on Saturdays.

Watch Video: New UDAY Express luxury double-decker train for business travellers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Vishakhapatnam- Vijaywada Uday Express double-decker is fully air-conditioned. The train boasts striking interiors, cushioned seating and display screens. The AC double-decker Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada UDAY Express also offers various other interesting passenger-friendly features such as pantry and dining area in every third coach, automatic food and beverages vending machine, smoke detection alarm system, modular bio toilets, anti-graffiti vinyl wrapped interiors, air suspension system with multiple shock absorbers among others.

On the exterior front, the new Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada UDAY Express has bright orange and yellow colour vinyl wrapping, similar to the first rake that plies over Bengaluru- Coimbatore route.